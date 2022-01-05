CMPD Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Assault, Attempted Rape Suspect

1/3 A stock photograph of the described Boston Celtics backpack.

2/3 Photograph of the suspect that were obtained from the surveillance footage.

3/3 Photograph of the suspect that were obtained from the surveillance footage.





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a recent assault and attempted rape in northwest Charlotte.

Officers met with the victim in reference to the incident that happened on Beatties Ford Road on Dec. 1 just before midnight.

According to the victim, the suspect has been described as a black man, in his 20’s, with dreads like “Coolio”, missing his top two front teeth or had a gap in them attempted to rape her behind the laundromat. The victim had met the suspect just a short while before the incident and voluntarily agreed to walk with him.

Detectives were able to get surveillance video of the incident. The suspect was wearing a blue polo shirt with an unknown logo, a toboggan style hat and dark colored pants. The suspect was wearing a distinctive camouflage Boston Celtics backpack.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect in the attached photographs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.