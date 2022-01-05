Morning Brew: Underwater Tunnels & Queen Costume

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today’s Pure Intentions Coffee Morning Brew segment, China’s longest underwater highway tunnel is now open and a one-year-old dressed caught royal attention after sporting a look similar to Queen Elizabeth.

China’s longest underwater highway tunnel is now open. The tunnel is just under 7 miles long and took four years to build. It stretches under Lake Tay-Who in eastern China. The tunnel cost 1.56 billion dollars to build. Over 2 million cubic meters of concrete was used for the project. The underwater highway has six lanes and developers say the ceiling has colorful LED lights which are designed to prevent driver fatigue. The world’s longest underwater tunnel connects England to France with 23 miles of underwater railways.

One-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught royal attention after sporting a look similar to Queen Elizabeth. This year on Halloween she wore a double-breasted overcoat with a matching hat, a white wig, and pearls around her neck. Her mother, Katelyn, took her picture with the family corgis and sent the picture to Windsor Castle addressed to the Queen. The mother from Ohio says she didn’t expect a response but that’s exactly what she got from the Queen’s lady in waiting.