Awards Show Season In Jeopardy Once Again; Is It The End Of An Entertainment Era?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The new year brings another season of uncertainty for awards shows. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards show has been postponed indefinitely, as COVID cases surge. The event was originally scheduled for January 31st at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. No word yet on when or if the show will take place.

The Critics Choice Awards, which were set to air this Sunday right here on The CW, were also postponed last month due to the pandemic. This year’s Golden Globes awards will go on, but won’t look close to normal. The event will not be televised, there won’t be a red carpet, no audience, and no nominees or other stars. Only Hollywood Foreign Press Association members will be in attendance. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was rocked by scandal last year, including allegations of corruption and the revelation that the group had no Black members.

Awards shows appeared to be in crisis even before the start of the COVID pandemic. According to Neilsen, viewership for the shows have dropped historically low over the last few years despite attempts to make them more diverse and relevant. For example, nearly 40 million people tuned in for the Grammys back in 2012. Last year, that number dropped to less than 8 million. Experts say there’s a disconnect between audiences and those who decide what gets nominated.

Our question of the night: do you think it’s the end of an era for award shows?

