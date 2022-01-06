Dangerously Cold Temperatures Spilling Into The Carolinas

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 4 AM – 1 PM for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties as frigid air and gusty winds spill across the mountains overnight.

A lot of people focusing on the snow, but do not forget about the cold air. Check out how far south these sub zero wind chills go. Absolutely frigid. pic.twitter.com/PrtMeUGeKc — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) January 6, 2022

The mountains will see low temperatures in the single digits overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With wind gusts as high as 45 mph, wind chill values will be below zero. Even dropping as low as 15 below zero!

Low temperatures Friday morning in the Piedmont will fall into the upper 20s, but with gusts up to 30 mph it will feel like the low 20s. The coldest morning for the Piedmont comes Saturday morning with actual low temperatures in the low 20s – feeling like the teens.

Tonight:

Mountains: Snow showers. Low: 10. Wind chills below zero. Wind: S/NW 5-15 G: 30.

Piedmont: Scattered rain. Low: 29. Wind chills in the low 20s. Wind: SW/NW 15-25 G: 40.

Friday:

Mountains: High: 20. Feeling like single digits all day.

Piedmont: Black ice possible. Frigid AM. Sunny. Cold! High: 43. Feeling like low to mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10.

** PLEASE bring pets inside. If your pet MUST absolutely be left outside, they should have shelter in a dry, warm place with their shelter facing AWAY from the wind.

The 5 Ps of Winter Preparedness:

PROTECT PEOPLE – Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. Dress in multiple layers when you are outdoors, especially at night when temperatures are below freezing.

PROTECT PETS – Bring your pets inside! If is too cold for you, it is too cold for them — especially with the cold, wet, and windy conditions. If your pet MUST absolutely be left outside, they should have shelter in a dry, warm place with their shelter facing AWAY from the wind.

PROTECT PLANTS – Cover them with blankets or bring them inside if you haven’t already.

PROTECT PIPES – Open cabinet doors to allow the warmth of your home to reach pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls. Open your faucets and allow a small stream of water to run at half the diameter of a pencil when temperatures drop into the 20s and teens.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY – Inspect all heating equipment before using. Check on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Stay safe and stay warm.