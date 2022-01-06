Edge On The Clock: Pope Francis Says Couples Who Choose To Have Pets Instead Of Children “Selfish”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Many people consider their fur babies their kids, and for some, those are the only children they want to have. But Pope Francis thinks that’s a mistake. On Wednesday, the Pope labeled couples who choose to have pets instead of children “selfish.” He also called the decision a detriment to civilization and claims it leads to a loss of humanity.

Plus, a singer Jason Derulo will not face charges after getting in a fight in Las Vegas. TMZ reports Derulo hit two people early Tuesday at a night club at the Aria Resort, after someone cursed at him and called him by the name of another singer: Usher.

And, one man is taking a unique approach to look for love. Muhammad Malik has been using billboards around the UK to advertise himself to women. The sign says “save me from an arranged marriage” and includes a website address, where potential suitors can get to know him.

