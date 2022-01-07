Healthy Headlines: How To Get Into A New Exercise Routine – Without Getting Injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the New Year, and that means New Year’s resolutions like exercising more. When you are new to exercise or new to a certain type of exercise, the goal should be to be fitter and healthier without getting injured.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Lisa Cannada, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Novant Health, talks about how to tackle that New Year’s resolution for exercise, safely.

Watch the full interview: