New Year, New You

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Ryan Coe is been dealing with his weight issues most of his life. As a kid, he says he was always known as the “husky” kid. His weight has caused him a number of problems.

He’s found it difficult to breathe and walk up stairs. Even singing in the car was hard to do. Coe is working out on a regular basis now with personal trainer, Mar’ques Woolford. His coach says Coe is a committed client.

So far, he’s dropped twenty pounds. His goal is to get down to 200 pounds. That’s what he weighed in high school.