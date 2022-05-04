13-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Chesterfield County River, Officials Say

CHERAW, S.C. — Divers recovered the body of a 13-year-old girl from the Pee Dee River in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

Officials say two 13-year-old girls went swimming around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the river at Laney’s Landing in Cheraw, S.C., when one of them slipped on something, and started to get pulled away by the current.

Both of the girls struggled against the current and one attempted to save the other, but couldn’t, according to Greg Lucas, public information officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Lucas says the girl called out for help and 911 was called.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and began searching.

Lucas says a dive team was called in around 7 p.m. to recover the body.

Divers recovered the girl’s body at 7:45 p.m. in about 20 feet of water.

Lucas says the two girls had been swimming at that spot for several days now at after school.

This news comes just a day after 18-year-old Hickory High student, Zimera “Aveonna” Smith, drowned in a Catawba County river.

