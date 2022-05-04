Edge On The Clock: Mayonnaise Tattoos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Drew Barrymore says she learned her lesson, following her comments about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Barrymore posted an Instagram video, saying she’s sorry that she offended some people by making light of the proceedings. On her talk show last week, that airs right here on WCCB, Barrymore called the trial, “a seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against heard, his ex-wife, over a newspaper op-ed in which she said she was the victim of domestic violence.

Plus, Popeyes started the chicken sandwich wars in 2019, and is now adding a new version to the battle. The restaurant is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

And, listen up mayonnaise fans. A Virginia tattoo parlor and Duke’s Mayonnaise are offering a chance to get a free tattoo of Duke’s Mayo. Duke’s says it wants to be the most-tattooed mayo brand in the world.

