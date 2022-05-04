Iredell Health System Eases Visitor Restrictions, Allows Children Under 12 To Visit

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Iredell Health System is easing more of its visitor restrictions at Iredell Memorial Hospital and throughout the Iredell Physician Network by allowing individuals of all ages to visit.

“As we continue to see COVID numbers stay at a steady decline in our community, we are happy to be able to once again return to some sense of normalcy with our visitation restrictions and now allow children to visit their loved ones,” said John Green, President & CEO of Iredell Health System. “It’s exciting to be able to reach this point and we look forward to once again seeing more of our community able to visit their loved ones when hospitalized.”

In April, the health system changed its restrictions to allow visitors 12-year-old and up.

Officials say now that restriction has been lifted, with the exception of the Critical Care/Intensive Care unit.

Officials say all visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside any Iredell Health System facility.

