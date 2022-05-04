Scattered Storms, A Few Strong Wednesday Afternoon

AM Headlines:

Mild and mostly cloudy start

Hot and humid afternoon

Scattered strong afternoon storms Level 1 (Low) Severe Threat South and East of I-85 Damaging Wind Gusts Quarter+ Sized Hail

Strong Storms Friday Afternoon

Cooler for Mother’s Day Discussion:

It’s going to be another hot and humid afternoon with temps reaching the upper 80s. A weak disturbance will bring on the chance for a few strong storms afternoon lunchtime today. Damaging wind and quarter+ sized hail will possible with any storm that becomes severe. Storms will wrap up before sunset this evening with a cooler outlook tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 60s. A break from any stormy weather Thursday with a chance for an overnight storm or two going into Friday morning. Friday afternoon has my attention as another cold front brings the chance for more isolated severe storms to the region during the afternoon. Ongoing rain and storm chance Saturday, before a cooler and more quiet outlook for your Mother’s Day. Highs will reach the low 70s with just an isolated shower chance under partly cloudy skies. Warming back up next week with sunny skies and low-end rain chances.