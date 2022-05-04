Severe Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across Carolinas
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Duke Energy is reporting over 2,000 power outages in Mooresville due to severe thunderstorms.
Officials say as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4,551 people in Mooresville were without power.
WCCB Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright says a microburst occurred in Mooresville just after 4 p.m. producing damage.
A #microburst occurred in Mooresville just after 4 PM this afternoon. Radar showed a classic divergent signature with no rotation. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ahCXbZtZQg
— Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) May 4, 2022
Severe thunderstorms, including the microburst in Mooresville, are producing damaging wind, hail, and rain around the Charlotte area.
