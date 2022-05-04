Severe Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across Carolinas

Samantha Gilstrap,

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Duke Energy is reporting over 2,000 power outages in Mooresville due to severe thunderstorms.

Officials say as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4,551 people in Mooresville were without power.

WCCB Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright says a microburst occurred in Mooresville just after 4 p.m. producing damage.

Severe thunderstorms, including the microburst in Mooresville, are producing damaging wind, hail, and rain around the Charlotte area.

Check back for updates.