Severe Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across Carolinas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Duke Energy is reporting over 2,000 power outages in Mooresville due to severe thunderstorms.

Officials say as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4,551 people in Mooresville were without power.

WCCB Meteorologist Kaitlin Wright says a microburst occurred in Mooresville just after 4 p.m. producing damage.

A #microburst occurred in Mooresville just after 4 PM this afternoon. Radar showed a classic divergent signature with no rotation. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ahCXbZtZQg — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) May 4, 2022

Severe thunderstorms, including the microburst in Mooresville, are producing damaging wind, hail, and rain around the Charlotte area.

