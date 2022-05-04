Smart Shopper: $25 Concert Tickets On Live Nation!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Attention all music lovers, I’ve got something good for you today! Starting this morning, Live Nation has concert tickets for only $25!

Yes, you heard me right. Those $40 Miranda Lambert tickets are only $25! She’s not the only country star coming to the Queen City.

The man that reminded us to stay ‘Humble and Kind’ is coming as well. Originally, Tim McGraw’s tickets were anywhere between $38 to $60 and they are only $25.

If you wanna get your praise on Maverick City and Kirk Franklin will be here and you know I couldn’t forget about the kiddos!

Encanto the sing along concert and Kidz Bop will be only $25 from today until Tuesday.

Other artists include: Russ, Coi Leray, H.E.R, Alicia Keys, Wiz Khalifa, The Chicks, The Backstreet Boys, Books and Dunn, and The Goo Goo Dolls.

