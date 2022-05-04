The Snark: Summer House Finale, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? & Misprinted Bible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On the season finale of “Summer House,” everybody packs up and heads to Kyle & Amanda’s wedding. Clearly, there is not enough alcohol at the ceremony. Plus, one cast member gets compared to a Honda Civic. So what car would Derek be?

Comedian Nikki Glaser moved back to St. Louis during Covid and made a reality show about it called “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”

Megan Fox told Glamour she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly drink a few drops of each other’s blood occasionally for ritual reasons. It apparently goes back about 15 years.

Finally, a Bible printed in England in 1631 left out the word “not” in the seventh commandment and thus instructed readers: “thou shalt commit adultery.”

