York County Coroner’s Office Says Woman Found Shot To Death In Her Home

YORK CO., S.C. — Detectives have opened an investigation after finding a woman shot to death inside her York County home on Tuesday.

On May 3rd, the York County Coroner’s Office responded to a home near Sutton Spring Road and Sierra Road in York to investigate a shooting.

Alethea Puckett Totherow, 56, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside when authorities arrived, according to a news release.

Investigators say autopsy and toxicology will be completed by the end of the week, with results pending,

The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

