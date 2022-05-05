Edge On The Clock: Must-See Video Of Gianni Versace’s Manhattan Mansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We now know who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eminem and Pat Benatar are just a few of the artists named in the 2022 class. Dolly Parton was nominated earlier this year, but asked that her name be withdrawn. She said she didn’t want to take anything away from a rock artist who deserved it more. The foundation declined her request and kept her name on the ballot.

Plus, rapper Post Malone says he’s going to be a dad! The Grammy-nominated artist announced in a statement shared with TMZ that he and his girlfriend are set to welcome their first baby.

And, Gianni Versace’s former Manhattan townhouse is now listed for sale. The late fashion designer bought the seven-bedroom mansion in 1995, according to the Sotheby’s realty listing.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!