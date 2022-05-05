Medicare Program Pulled From Troubled Salisbury Nursing Home

SALISBURY, N.C. — Beginning May 19th, officials say The Citadel Salisbury will no longer participate in the Medicare program as the nursing home has failed to meet its basic health and safety requirements.

The facility has been notified that the Medicare program will no longer pay for services at the nursing home located on Julian Road after May 19th, according to a report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The CMS says it is committed to patient safety and quality of care, which is why officials are closely monitoring the relocation of Medicare and Medicaid patients to other facilities.

CMS requires facilities to meet certain health and safety standards to be certified as a Medicare provider.

Officials say involuntary termination of a provider agreement is generally the last resort.

In this case, the CMS has found The Citadel Salisbury to be out of compliance with basic health and safety requirements.

All residents, patients, and their families effected are encouraged to visit the following websites for additional help through the relocation process: