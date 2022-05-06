Aura Rooftop: The Royal Run For The Roses
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Aura Rooftop in Uptown is giving Kentucky Derby fans some of the best seats in the house. The rooftop bar is hosting “The Royal Run For The Roses”. It’s a Kentucky Derby Watch Party. It takes place at Aura Rooftop on Saturday, May 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. There will be big screes broadcasting the race as well as a variety of food, drinks and much more for guests to enjoy. You can find more information about tickets at eventbrite.