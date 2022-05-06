Bridge Dedicated In Honor Of Fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD, NC – People in Cabarrus county showed their appreciation for law enforcement during a ceremony on Friday. They also honored those who’ve died on the job.

The annual Law Enforcement Day & Peace Officers Memorial included an emotional ceremony to honor Officer Jason Shuping.

“He was an outstanding officer with a bright future. He was just beginning his career when he made the ultimate sacrifice in his service to our community,” said Concord Mayor William Dusch.

Shuping died in a shootout on December 16th 2020. He was responding to a report of a stolen car on Bruton Smith blvd in Concord.

“He courageously ran toward danger to keep others safe and protect our community,” said Dusch.

On Friday, the same road and bridge that stretches over I-85 was dedicated in Shuping’s honor.

“As the memory of jason is forever with us. So too is this bridge and the memorial signs that it bears,” said Dept. Of. Jimmy Hughes with the Concord Police Department.

“More or less he says remember me with a smile,” said Dane Shuping, Jason’s father.

Dane Shuping says his son lived a life of service. And that he was filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

While it’s been more than a year since his son’s death, he says the pain never fully goes away.

“It’s getting better. We have our moments,” said Shuping.