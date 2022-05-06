Edge On The Clock: Hiker Finds $10K Brown Diamond On Mountain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Advertising is everywhere, and now it’s coming to TikTok. A new feature, called TikTok Pulse, will implement in-video ads. The company says it’ll let marketers buy ad spots on the top four percent of videos, and allow select creators to get a cut of the cash. As it stands now, creators can get money from TikTok through the Creator Fund, but they haven’t gotten other chances to earn revenue from ads.

Plus, a man finds a massive 2.38 carat diamond in Arkansas. The rock, known as a “brown diamond” was found last month at Crater of Diamonds State Park. It’s about the size of a pinto bean and worth more than $10,000. The hiker sold the gem, and bought a car.

And, fees may be on the way for some Twitter users. Elon Musk said this week he may start charging commercial and government users to use the platform, after he officially owns Twitter.

