Foster Friday: Give Lawson a Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Give Lawson a loving home! This pup has been with CMPD for a year now, and you could be the one to bring him home.

Melissa Knicely and Cody Trespalacios stopped by Rising to introduce us to Lawson!

Lawson is two years old, 50 pounds, and an absolute cuddlebug. He’s food motivated and likes car rides and stuffed kongs.

He’d make a great jogging partner or hiking partner, but would probably do best in a home with no kids or other animals.

To get more information on Lawson or any of the dogs, cats or other animals at CMPD, visit this link.