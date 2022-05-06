MSCO Issues Over 100 Violations During Traffic Enforcement Operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, conducted a traffic enforcement operation Wednesday night that ended in 189 violations being issued.

On Wednesday, May 4th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thursday, May 5th, MSCO conducted the operation with help from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Davidson Police Department, and the Cornelius Police Department.

During the four-hour operation, deputies conducted a total of 130 traffic stops resulting in the following violations: