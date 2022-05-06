Ray J Says He’s Furious Kardashian’s Still Blame Him For Kim’s Sex Tape Leak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The famous Kim Kardashian sex tape leak may not have been a leak after all. That’s what singer and Kim’s ex Ray J is saying in a new interview. The singer tells the Daily Mail he is furious the Kardashian and Jenners are still blaming him for the leak.

Ray J claims the tape was always a business deal between himself, Kim, Kris Jenner and Vivid Entertainment. He says there’s even a contract, and Kim kept all the elicit footage in a shoe box under her bed.

According to Ray J, he joked about making a sex tape, after Paris Hilton’s video leaked and her celebrity status skyrocket. He says Kim jumped on the idea, talked to her mom about it, and the rest is history.

Our question of the night: do you think the Kardashians released Kim’s sex tape?

