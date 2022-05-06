The Snark: Ex On The Beach, Plathville Preview & Roomba Horror

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Ex on the Beach,” the couples are challenged to a listening test. While their partner is speaking they must stay quiet. When the time is up they have to repeat back what their partner just said. It was really easy for one girlfriend because her man didn’t say much.

In a preview of the new season of “Welcome to Plathville, Barry is concerned about the changes happening with his wife Kim.

A study found that people who go out of their way to get Facebook likes have lower self-esteem.

A Texas family officially owns the tallest living dog in the world.

Finally, Derek pitches a Roomba horror movie.

