Cool & Cloudy Mother’s Day Ahead

Capped off by severe storms, the first week of May certainly gave us a taste of summer. Fortunately, the second week of the month picks up where April left off: cool, sunny, and dry. That said, mostly cloudy skies will stick around for our Mother’s Day. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Mom’s special day – 10-20° below average for this time of year.

Sunny skies and an eventual warm-up into the 70s lie in wait for our second week of the month. Summer-like heat and rain chances return by next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A bit on the chilly side. Low: 50°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Mother’s Day: Cool and cloudy. Breezy. High: 62°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Another chilly night. Low: 44°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 74°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20+