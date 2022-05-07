Local Mental Health Advocate To Host Sanity Not Vanity Event At Fitness Connection University

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Learn to take better care of your mental health through fitness this Saturday, May 14th as longtime mental health advocate Fonda Bryant holds her Sanity Not Vanity event at Fitness Connection University.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., leaders from various organizations and Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers will speak on ways to work on your mental health in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month at the Fitness Connection located on JW Clay Boulevard in Charlotte.

The event is free and open to anyone 18-years-old and up with a valid photo ID.

Bryant says Tropical Smoothies in the University area will drop by to give out free smoothies.

There will also be prize giveaways including free leggings and 50 percent off merchandise at Fabletics Southpark.

Free daycare at the event will be provided for newborns to 12-years of age.

Braynt says “Working out is one of the best ways to keep our mental health in check. Sweating for a purpose.”





