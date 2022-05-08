Detectives Investigate Deadly South Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12 a.m., firefighters and medic responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call on Deep Rock Circle.

At the scene, medic located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.