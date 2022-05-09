3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Midlands Overnight

ELGIN, S.C., — Thousands were woken up around 1:30 a.m., after a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Midlands. The earthquake struck less than 4 miles from Elgin, SC, or about 30 minutes north of Columbia, SC. More than 3000 reported feeling the earthquake as far north as the North Carolina border. The depth of this quake was less than 2 miles, which is shallow and why so many felt the quake.

This is the 23rd minor earthquake — less than 4.0 magnitude — for the Midlands this year. It is also the strongest earthquake since December when another 3.3 magnitude quake was measured. On average, the state of South Carolina reports 20 earthquakes a year.