Players Help Special Needs Teammate Score Touchdown

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A good news moment to share with you. Cell phone video from a youth football game at Mooresville High School over the weekend captures a really special moment.

James Steers plays for the Mooresville Youth Athletic Team Twisters. He has Down Syndrome. The players on the field made sure James was able to run in a touchdown. James’ parent shared the video with WCCB, and tells us, “it’s such a beautiful moment. Everyone should see it.”