Smart Shopper: Sonic Drive-In Let’s Employees Get Paid Instantly With Daily Pay + Delicious Deals!

CHARLOTTE, NC–Usually in Smart Shopper, we’re finding ways to save you money but today is a little different because we’re going to explain how you can actually get your money sooner.

At Sonic Drive-In, Dustin Riddle explains how some workers could get paid the same day with Daily Pay! He says, “To me that is how it should be and it puts the team member in charge of how, and more importantly, when their money is available and distributed. “

It’s as simple as that. If you work for two days and need the funds now, you push a button and the funds are transferred to your bank account!

In an effort to keep his staff and to encourage promotion from within the company, Riddle says Daily Pay is a huge blessing to those who may find themselves in an emergency situation. Riddle says, “ We have all been in a situation where we needed access to our funds before pay day, whether it was for unexpected car troubles or an emergency that pops up. Now that money is available without the team member having to stress about how to take care of these instances. The program is completely voluntary and available to them to use whenever they need it.”

As a business, you would think that paying so soon could be problematic but when we spoke Riddle, he said it’s actually helpful to business! “That kind of flexibility is what we wanted to offer our teams and it has proven to be a popular choice amongst more than half of the team so far.”, says Riddle.

I talked to Daily Pay and they said for some workers, this can actually help them save and accomplish financial goals. Jeanniey Walden says, “Daily Pay gives you the ability to access your money before payday as long as you’ve earned it so it’s not a loan but daily pay. It also gives you the ability to save your money as you earn it so you can finally start building up an emergency savings fund which is so important!”

