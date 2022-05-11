Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Thor!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Thor! Thor is a 4-year-old gentle giant who is easy with other dogs, cats, and kids. He is a couch potato and his favorite activities include sunbathing, tugging toys, and sleeping at your feet.

If you are interested in adopting Thor or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

Make sure your pets are microchipped and that current chips are registered and up to date. CMPD Animal Care & Control will be at the Humane Society of Charlotte’s Pet Palooza this weekend. Stop by their booth to get your pets’ chips checked. They will also be hosting a rabies clinic this Saturday at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte from 8 AM to 10:45 AM.

If you are missing a pet or know someone who is, you can check the CMPD Animal Care & Control website daily or visit the shelter as part of your search.