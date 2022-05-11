Edge On The Clock: Taco Bell To Get The Musical Treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football fans will still get to see and hear Tom Brady after he retires. On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be its lead NFL analyst immediately following his career on the field. In March, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced he’s returning for his 23rd NFL season after a short retirement. In a social media post, Brady says he is excited about joining the network, but there’s still a lot of unfinished business on the field.

Plus, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are teaming up to launch a new celebrity game show. The country singer and television host will star in and produce the show Barmageddon.

And, Dolly Parton is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the chain’s Mexican pizza. The Los Angeles Times reports Parton is working with rapper Doja Cat and several TikTok stars for the project.

