Local Companies Get Creative To Entice Employees Back To On-Site Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some locally-based companies are luring employees back to the office with major perks, like in-house baristas and live entertainment. More employers are starting to bring workers back to office settings, after more than two years of the flexibility and comfort of working from home.

Some workers are apprehensive about the change, so companies are getting to creative to compete with work from home life and get people excited to be back in the office. According to The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte-based Honeywell has adopted “flexible work arrangements,” that allow employees to start their day earlier or later and spend two days working from home. In-office perks also include a fitness and wellness center, a full coffee bar and free snacks every afternoon. Honeywell also brought live entertainers to its café space during the first few weeks of being back in the office.

Ballantyne-based Credit Karma is also getting in on the perks. According to the same Observer article, on the 10th floor of the Credit Karma building, there’s a café staffed with baristas serving free coffee. There’s also a poker room, an arcade game room, a ping pong table and foosball table, and a music room.

And, internet marketing company Red Ventures, headquartered in Fort Mill, is offering more events to get employees together, such as happy hours, food trucks, karaoke, meetups, volunteering and trivia events.

Our question of the night: if you could pick only one office perk, what would it be?

