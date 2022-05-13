1/4

NEWTON, N.C. — A joint investigation in Catawba County has led to the seizure of over 19 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.27 pounds of fentanyl, 327 grams of cocaine, two firearms, and $91,870 in cash, police say.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of Homeland Security worked together in this investigation.

Authorities say the seizures resulted from coordinated efforts including undercover purchase of methamphetamine, a traffic stop, and searches of two Catawba County homes.

On May 2nd, police arrested Bobby Fish, 41, of Lowrance Road in Catawba County and charged him with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, three counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, three counts of Trafficking in Opium, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

Fish received an $850,000 secured bond and has a court appearance scheduled for May 24th, 2022, according to a news release.

Police say Fish has additional charges pending.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.