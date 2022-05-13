CMPD Releases Video In Hopes Of Identifying Juvenile Connected To East Charlotte Shooting 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a juvenile suspect wanted in connection to an east Charlotte shooting that occurred on April 30th.

CMPD released YouTube video on Thursday showing the two juvenile suspects involved in this incident entering a convenience store located on Wyalong Drive around 5 p.m.

Click to watch video on YouTube.

Shortly after walking outside of the convenience store, police say the two juvenile suspects were caught on video shooting at a car in the parking lot.

Detectives say one juvenile victim was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A resident in the area also reported bullets hitting their home and car, according to a news release.

Police say one suspect, who fired the assault rifle, has been taken into custody and the taller suspect, who fired a 9 mm handgun, remains at-large.

CMPD is concerned about the brazen nature of this attack and is working to bring the second juvenile suspect into custody.

Anyone with more information on the wanted juvenile’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.