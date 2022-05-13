The Snark: Real Housewives, Married At First Sight & Twitch Cooking Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Dorit survives being held at gunpoint and robbed during a home invasion. The other housewives are almost as shook as she was. Well, most of ’em.

On the season finale of “Married at First Sight,” the couples decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce. Mark & Lindsey explain to the experts their thought process. Olajuwon once again criticizes Katina’s cooking.

If you really want to see some bad cooking, you need to see the Twitch video Derek found.

