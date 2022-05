CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Derek pokes fun at reality stars and celebs every day in the Snark but what about when the tables are turned? Really funny stuff!

Plus, you’ve heard of “Shark Week.” What about “Shart Week?”

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook