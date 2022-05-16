Early Voting in 2022 Primary Election Breaks Record For Non-Presidential Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 42,000 people have already voted early or absentee in Mecklenburg County, ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

That’s a record for a non-presidential year.

Mecklenburg County Elections Director Michael Dickerson says early voting in Mecklenburg County doubled, compared to the primary in 2018.

“I looked back to four years ago and we only did like 20,000. This year we’re over 42,000 already? That’s great numbers,” Dickerson says.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your sample ballot.