Pup Overboard! Coast Guard Rescues Dog From Pamlico Sound

HATTARAS, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard officials say a crew rescued a dog lost overboard in Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet says in a Facebook post that the crew aboard a boat in the area received a report of a vessel that had lost their dog overboard Saturday.

A short time later, the crew noticed movement on the calm water, then realized it was the dog named Myla swimming toward the boat.

The crew headed toward Myla and hauled her aboard.

The crew inspected the exhausted dog to ensure she wasn’t injured, then the Coast Guard says Myla was reunited with her owners.

The station congratulated Myla on being “a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!”