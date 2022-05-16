Smart Shopper: CoolTone 80% Off At Cool Renewal Spa

CHARLOTTE, NC–If you’ve always wanted the perfect abs, but don’t have the time to spend hours at the gym, CoolTone might be the perfect option for you!

Cool Renewal Spa in South Charlotte has an incredible deal on the non-surgical procedure, CoolTone. Owner, Brad Jensen says the process takes only 30 minutes and is easy and painless. If you were looking for a sign to get that summer body ready, this is it!

Jensen says, “CoolTone’s Magnetic Muscle Stimulation penetrates through the skin and fat layers to target only the muscle layer, inducing involuntary muscle contractions.”

Usually, it’s $500 but for May, 16th and May 17, 2022 it’s only $100! That’s a deal!

Click here to schedule an appointment.