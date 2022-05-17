2022 North Carolina Primary Election Voter Guide

Election Day:

The 2022 North Carolina Primary Election is set for Tuesday, May 17th.

Early Voting:

Early Voting is Thursday, April 28th through Saturday, May 14th. You can cast your vote early at several locations in Mecklenburg County and in the WCCB Charlotte viewing area. Click HERE to find a list of early voting locations by county.

Are You Registered To Vote:

The voter registration deadline is April 22nd, 2022 for the statewide primary on May 17th.

After this, voters can register to vote the same-day at any of the early voting locations in the county in which they live.

However, you might be asked to show identification to verify your address. Click HERE to see if you are registered to vote.

Voters are not required to show a photo ID for the May 2022 primary election.

Finding Your Polling Location:

You must vote at your assigned voting location on Election day. Click HERE to find the location where you can cast your ballot on Election day.

Candidates Up For Election:

This primary election is not only for the President of the United States. See a full list of candidates running for office (by county) by clicking HERE.

Be sure to watch WCCB Charlotte on-air and follow us online and on social media for full election coverage.