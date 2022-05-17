CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Researchers are over the moon after a recent historic achievement. Scientists grew plants in lunar soil for the first time ever. A study on the experiment was published last week. The discovery could lay the foundation for growing plants that supply oxygen and food on the moon. The experiment also showed how stressful it is for plants to grow in lunar soil, which is wildly different from earth’s natural habitats.

Plus, new benefits are coming for Starbucks employees and their dependents. The coffee chain says its healthcare plan will reimburse travel for its workers getting abortions or gender surgeries.

And, Elon Musk says Twitter’s legal team is accusing him of violating a nondisclosure agreement. On Saturday, Musk tweeted, “Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!” On Friday, Musk announced his deal to buy the company was on hold while he checked Twitter’s proportions of fake accounts. Twitter claims less than 5% of accounts are fake. Musk claims there’s a chance over 90% of daily active Twitter users are fake accounts.

