New Study Shows Watching TV Is The Most Popular Way To De-Stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like “comfort” shows are a big hit when it comes to winding down at the end of the day. A new poll shows Americans are turning to TV more than anything to relax. That’s according to a new study by OnePoll on behalf of streamer Philo. The study concluded over half of participants use comfort shows to self-sooth and distract themselves from things like anxiety or stress.

A neuroscientist who worked on the study says people may continue to watch their favorite shows over and over because it encourages the release of dopamine.

Our question of the night: do you use TV to relax at the end of the day?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson