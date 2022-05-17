No Worries WeatherWise for Election Day

AM Headlines

Warm and Sunny Tuesday

90s Return Wednesday

Record-Breaking Heat Likely late week

Organized stormy weather returns this weekend Discussion

Heating Up, Isolated Storm Chances

High pressure will keep things sunny and hot the next few days. Highs today will reach the mid-80s with winds out of the north — meaning hot, but not too muggy just yet. That changes up with winds transitioning out of the southwest as a boundary lifts north across the area overnight. Highs will reach the low 90s tomorrow — for the first time since mid-September. This will lead to a few isolated to widely scattered storms across the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Expecting stronger storms to stay to our north, but something to watch.

Record-Breaking Heat Late Week

The hot and steamy pattern will continue to build with temps toward record-breaking highs in the mid-90s Thursday and Friday. On top of the hot temps, dew points will be in the mid-60s making it feel more like the upper 90s and for some areas even the triple digits. Outside of an isolated late-day storm chance, we will stay sunny and mainly rain-free through the end of the week.

Weekend Storms, Cooling Down Next Week

The weekend will remain hot, but we will have better afternoon storm chances. A cold front will bring the best chance of rain and storms to the region Sunday. Temps will become noticeably cooler after the passage of this front with highs only reaching the mid-70s Monday.