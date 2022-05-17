Tasty Tuesday: Bae’s Burger Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, it’s usually all about the tacos but here on Rising for Tasty Tuesday we’re talking about burgers.

Bae’s Burgers Food Truck stopped by Rising to show us how to make a smash burger that Bae’s Burger way at home. We talked with the owners Claire Connelly and Fabian Elms about their food truck business, and how they serve smash burger made to order all while using local meat from Gibson Farms in Statesville, N.C.

The Bae Burger includes dry-aged angus beef by Gibson Farms, lettuce, pickles, american cheese and bae sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun.

You can keep with their locations on their website BaesBurgers.com