CFD: East Charlotte House Fire Causes An Estimated $22K In Damages

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators say several cats died after a home in east Charlotte caught fire Wednesday.

UPDATE: 3700 Block of Commonwealth Ave. Several felines didn’t survive. Firefighters rescued a kitty. @MecklenburgEMS paramedic Chris Noll cared for one fortunate kitty. Occupant displaced, staying with friends. Fire remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/n2pVhiHBLT — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2022

The Charlotte Fire Department determined the cause of the fire at the home on Commonwealth Avenue as accidental.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and the occupants were not home when it began.

Neighbors called 911 to report the flames, and over 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Authorities say the displaced occupants are now staying with friends.

Update structure fire. 3700 Block Commonwealth Ave. 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 10 minutes. No injuries reported. The fires under investigation. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 18, 2022

The fire caused an estimated total of $22,000 in damages, according to CFD.