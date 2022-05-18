CFD: East Charlotte House Fire Causes An Estimated $22K In Damages

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators say several cats died after a home in east Charlotte caught fire Wednesday.

The Charlotte Fire Department determined the cause of the fire at the home on Commonwealth Avenue as accidental.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and the occupants were not home when it began.

Neighbors called 911 to report the flames, and over 30 firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes.

Authorities say the displaced occupants are now staying with friends.

The fire caused an estimated total of $22,000 in damages, according to CFD.

 