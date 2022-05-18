Charlotte Nonprofit Offering Free Painting & Carpentry Classes For Teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the City of Charlotte continues to struggle with rising crime, one local organization has a plan to give teens some positive things to do, while learning how to do basic painting, carpentry and furniture repair, at no costs.

The Founders of Blue Crew Academy, Aker El Bey and Jamille El Bey, are offering Open Registration to applicants for a six month paint, basic carpentry, and furniture restoration training program.

Officials say the program is designed for anyone ages 16 and up.

Classes are already underway, however, officials say more students are welcome to join.

Students will meet twice a week for the six-month-long training program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the workshop series takes place at the Plaza Road Academy for Youth at 1000 Anderson Street in Charlotte, N.C., and the program concludes the 4th week of September, 2022.

Students will be provided hands-on training to learn basic painting skills, carpentry and furniture repair techniques.

The Blue Crew Academy is offering these free workshops with the goal of helping students gain skills that can lead them to employment as well as give them some skills to help them handle some of their own home repairs.

Founder Aker El Bey says, “Also included with our sessions will be some life skills workshops, information about how to join a trade union and information about job opportunities in the painting industry.”

To learn more about Blue Crew Academy call 404-725-4517

To request a registration form for the Blue Crew Academy program, call the Mecklenburg Council of Elders at their office phone, 980-216-8809.

Blue Crew Academy is the vision of the El-Bey’s, and they operate Blue Crew Academy under the banner of their non-profit organization, Community Participation Revitalization, (CPR).