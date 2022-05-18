Deputies Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old Iredell County Boy

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Deputies are searching for missing 13-year-old Evan Kendall after he disappeared from his Iredell County home Wednesday morning.

Police say he was last seen leaving his home near the area of Buffalo Shoals Road near the Catawba County line around 6 a.m.

He is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies and Canine units are currently in the area looking for Kendall.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.