Edge On The Clock: Kim Kardashian Makes Cover Of SI Swimsuit Issue For 1st Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady is about to be burned. Variety reports that the NFL quarterback is set to be the first subject of a new Netflix comedy special called Greatest Roasts of All Time, or GROAT. Brady will serve as an executive producer for the series. His roast will film in 2023 after next NFL season. Netflix has not said who will roast the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB. The streaming platform will release that information at a later date.

Plus, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially said “I do.” The couple made the announcement on Instagram Monday.

And, Kim Kardashian just checked off another career milestone. She is on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the very first time.

