Moira Quinn Gives The Lowdown On Charlotte Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Meck Dec Day

May 20, 2022

12:00 pm

The Square at Trade and Tryon

Celebrate Charlotte’s rich and rebellious revolutionary history at the annual Meck Dec Day celebration at The Square of Trade and Tryon this Friday at noon! Expect historical re-enactments, horses, a parade to Old Settler’s Cemetery, and of course, a cannon firing! Say “huzaah!” in commemoration of the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence against the British.

Wednesday Night Live

Mint Museum Uptown, Bechtler & Harvey B. Gantt Center

Wednesdays

5:00pm-9:00pm

All three museums at the Levine Museum of the Arts have free admission and special exhibits every Wednesday evening through the year.

Nebel’s Alley Night Market

May 21, 2022

4-10 pm

Design Centers of the Carolinas

127 W Worthington Ave

As the sun sets on the work week, enjoy a sophisticated evening of open-air shopping, tasting, and entertainment at Nebel’s Alley Night Market. There is magic around every corner as 32 local vendors gather under the iconic Design Center water tower. This month, Nebel’s Alley will have a special plant-themed shopping experience for all those plant-parents! Take the light rail to East/West Blvd Station, park in the garage at 100 W Worthington Ave, or find more parking

using the parking guide at southendclt.org.